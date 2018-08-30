‘RHONY’ Star Carole Radziwill Claps Back at ‘Bully’ Bethenny Frankel During Her Final Reunion

There’s no turning back for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill now. The Real Housewives of New York City co-stars put the final nail in the coffin of their friendship with an all-out screaming match during Wednesday’s reunion part two.

The two have been clashing all season, but things came to a head in the second part of the Season 10 reunion when host Andy Cohen asked how their “ride or die” friendship turned into a “fight and cry” one.

Both women remained civil while admitting their relationship had changed over the summer, while both were busy and not spending as much time together, but things got vicious when Radzilwill accused Frankel of wanting their friendship to “be over” and Frankel accused her of saying “negative” things about her the entire season.

“What did I say that was negative?” Radziwill denied at first, before admitting she was driven to get negative after some “excruciating” experiences with the Skinnygirl mogul.

“On the show, you were like, ‘That’s called lying. That’s called a liar,’” Frankel responded. “You said things like that.”

“Yes, you lied,” Radziwill said, defending her assertions. “You lied about that. I’m just calling it as I see it. You lied!”

“I didn’t lie!” Frankel shouted. “I didn’t lie about anything.”

“She never said anything really bad about you to me, never,” fellow Housewife Dorinda Medley chimed in, coming to Radziwill’s defense without much result.

“In interviews!” Frankel added. “‘Cause she can’t say it to my face. Bashing me—”

“Bethenny!” Radziwill interrupted upon hearing this. “All you did this season was bully, brag and b—. That was it.”

It was then that Radziwill pulled out her phone and began reading off of her notes about things Frankel said about her this season, including calling her a “clingy girlfriend” and “not available.”

The two went back and forth talking over one another, with Frankel snapping back at Radziwill that she called her a “sociopath” and a “narcissist.”

“Go to your notes,” Frankel said snidley. “We know you have copious research.”

“What she does is, she creates this narrative, this false narrative about me,” Radziwill continued to host Cohen, “This false narrative that I’m some girl who’s this, this and this… it’s completely false, half of it is lies.”

“‘Narrative,’ that’s her favorite word,” Frankel grumbled. “I’m gonna have to repent for this.”

The two then sparred over “female empowerment” and how that fits in to their continual insulting one another the whole season, with Frankel calling it “bashing” and Radziwill calling it “holding [her] accountable.”

It’s clear that the reunion may have been the final straw not only for Radziwill and Frankel, but for the journalist and the Housewives franchise. In July, Radziwill said in a statement on her Bravo blog that she would not be returning to RHONY for Season 11.

“I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” she wrote. “I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends … I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

