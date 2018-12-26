‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Looks Back on 2017 Christmas Eve Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is looking favorably on all the progress she’s made since being arrested for trespassing and assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve 2017.

The Real Housewives of New York star subtly referenced her arrest in an Instagram post Monday, where she shared a video of herself walking out on stage to a full house for her Countess and Friends cabaret show.

“Life is full of surprises. Last Christmas I was in a totally different place in my life,” she wrote. “This Christmas, I took a challenge and performed #countessandfriends 5 NIGHTS IN A ROW. Thank you everyone for coming out and sharing your time with me. I see and hear all of you (you all constantly shout out JOVANI with passion). Love you all and see you in 2019.”

The Bravo star certainly has had an eventful year after being arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, and charged with four felonies after drunkenly slamming a door on a hotel security officer following being found in a room that wasn’t hers. Fans of RHONY were able to see in Season 10 of the reality show footage from the back of the police car that detained de Lesseps, in which she slipped out of her handcuffs and threatened the officers’ lives repeatedly.

On an episode of The Dr. Oz Show following her arrest, de Lesseps recalled her memory of the day—which admittedly wasn’t much.

“I had rosé at lunch, with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal,” she recounted. “And then there were some people there that were fans, so they send me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

“So, by the time I get to the Colony [Hotel], I was pretty sloshed, and then I don’t know,” she continued. “I almost think that somebody slipped me something, because I don’t remember a thing after that.”

In July, the former Countess experienced a relapse from her sobriety after being sued by her children over a real estate deal, which she told PEOPLE in August caught her off-guard.

“So that was devastating. I felt betrayed, I felt so hurt by that because I really wanted to move on and I really wanted to flip this house and get the other one,” she said. “I had my heart set on that house. I was devastated, and so I lost it.”

She then “fell off the wagon” after more than six months of sobriety.

“I had a girlfriend with me and she goes, ‘I love making watermelon martinis’ and I said, ‘I’m in.’ I used to drink those at Bungalow 8 years ago and I love them,” de Lesseps admitted. “Anyway, I had two or three of those and then I had I think two bottles of rosé by myself. And then I had probably a six-pack of beer or something. I was dancing in my kitchen with a bikini on and a Panama hat. … I don’t know when to stop.”

Following her relapse, de Lesseps claims to have been sober ever since, celebrating the successful run of her cabaret tour.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 11 in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/Luann de Lesseps