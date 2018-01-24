‘RHONY’ Countess Luann de Lesseps Officially Charged With Felony

Countess Luann de Lesseps is officially facing felony charges after her drunken arrest a month ago.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member was charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, along with a trespassing and disorderly intoxication charge — both misdemeanors — according to new documents obtained by TMZ. She faces up to 5 years in prison for the felony charge alone.

Luckily enough for de Lesseps, two additional felony counts of corruption by threat that she was originally facing were not filed.

As previously reported, the Bravo cast member was arrested in the early hours of Dec. 24 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her on Jan. 2.

Police records indicate that de Lesseps and an unnamed male companion entered a hotel room they were not registered to and refused to leave. When security personnel and police attempted to get her to leave, she became belligerent, allegedly striking the officer with the door and screaming she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” all the way to the police station.

The following day, the 52-year-old apologized for the incident, saying she was going through a hard time after returning to the city in which she wed her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino, less than a year prior.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

On Dec. 29, she announced on Twitter that she would be getting help at an alcohol treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps tweeted. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Tuesday, she announced that she had returned from rehab.

“It’s good to be home,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”

While fans speculated that de Lesseps would be axed from the Bravo show following the arrest, a source told PEOPLE at the time that she would remain on the show, and that the drama would be worked into the upcoming season.

Photo credit: Twitter / @pbpost