‘RHONY’ LuAnn de Lesseps Arrested in Palm Beach

LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested overnight in Palm Beach, FL on four felony charges. She remains in jail on $20,000 bond.

The Real Housewives of New York star was picked up by Palm Beach Police at about 1:25 a.m., was charged with battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence and corruption by threat of a public servant.

She hasn’t made bail yet, although her ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino is currently in Palm Beach celebrating Christmas with his family.

The reality star has been in trouble for outbursts involving alcohol before. Sources close to D’Agostino told the Daily Mail that her penchant for drunken violence was a big contributing factor to their divorce.

“Tom left her for this reason, because she was so violent,” the anonymous source said. “She used to punch, kick and scratch him. And in public. It doesn’t surprise me, especially when she drinks. And boy does she like to drink. She clearly has a problem.”

At the time of their divorce back in August, de Lesseps asked for privacy from fans and reporters. However, sources close to her said that the break-up had to do with D’Agostino’s ongoing flirtations with other women.

D’Agostino is no engaged to de Lesseps’ former friend, Anna Rothschild. Rothschild is expected to join D’Agostino in Palm Beach by the end of the week.

“I think it’s so sad when you think of where LuAnn was last year at this time, and now she’s stooped to this,” Rothschild told reporters at the Daily Mail. “There is a reason Tom walked away from their marriage.”

D’Agostino hasn’t commented publicly on de Lesseps’ arrest. The former French Countess may spend her whole holiday in the Palm Beach holding cell.