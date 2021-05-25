'RHONY': Leah McSweeney Slams Co-Star for Allegedly Planting Story About Her

✖

The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is not shy about letting her co-stars know how she feels. During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, she did exactly that when asked about Heather Thomson, who is set to appear in Tuesday night's episode. According to The Blast, McSweeney claimed that Thomson planted a story that said that she drove her off of RHONY.

Back in March, Us Weekly reported that Thomson, who was previously a full-time cast member from Season 5 to Season 7, stopped filming RHONY amid her feud with McSweeney. A source told the publication, “Heather’s popular history with the old cast and the excitement about new cast member Eboni Williams prompted production to maneuver her return." They added that things soon took a turn between Thomson and McSweeney. The source continued, "Shortly after she arrived, Leah [McSweeney] and Heather butt heads. Their exchanges got messy and included some name-calling.”

Thomson was reportedly "stunned" by the feud, as a source said that the two Housewives have had "minimal interaction." The source also alleged that the two did not see eye-to-eye and that it eventually led to Thomson making her exit. The same insider claimed that McSweeney was even "acting up for the cameras."

"Heather could see Leah was acting up for the cameras and using behavior she considered demeaning and exploitative and frankly, crossed a line,” the source added. “Heather wanted no part of Leah so after she left that weekend Heather had no interest in continuing the season at all and stopped filming.” While on the podcast, McSweeney not only denied these claims, but she also alleged that Thomson was the one who planted the story in the first place.

"I don’t know. I guess she, or I don’t know who, most likely her planted a story in Us Weekly," McSweeney claimed. She went on to address claims that she was acting differently in front of the cameras, adding, "Acting for the cameras? I’m trying to stay sane on the cameras so people don’t how batsh-t I really am." The Bravo personality, who said that she would "never talk to" Us Weekly again after this scandal, went on to say that she and Thomson just don't vibe with one another. The RHONY star explained, "She’s that chick that’s like, ‘You shouldn’t do this. And I know everything.’ And I’m not with that. It’s not my cup of tea."