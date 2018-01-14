‘RHONY’ Cast Member Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Dead at 71

Real Housewives of New York cast member Jill Zarin’s husband Bobby Zarin died on Saturday after several years battling cancer. He was 71 years-old.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” Jill Zarin wrote on her website. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

“He’s in a better place now,” fellow cast member Ramona Singer told E! News.

Zarin made his fortune as a real estate developer and was the founder of Zarin Fabrics.

In 2009 he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and went through radioactive iodine treatment and has his thyroid removed. However, in 2013 doctors discovered the cancer had spread to his lungs, forcing him to get more treatment.

In November 2016, it was revealed that Zarin had a cancerous brain tumor.

Despite his continuous battle, Jill was consistently positive in her husbands health updates.

“What a turnaround,” Zarin wrote in an Instagram post last August. “Bobby and I came out to the Hamptons and took him to 4 parties in 2 days! He is tired but that’s it so far for side effects. Not as hungry but more for me! Lol. Attended Chris Burch’s summer white party with houseguest. Hope he had fun!”

She gave another update on her birthday in November.

“When Bobby always said to me ‘cherish the moment’ I never knew the power of that message until now,” Jill wrote. “We continue the fight against Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer everyday and to astound his doctors with the strength and determination to defy all odds. Thank you to everyone for the texts, posts and messages. I read them all and they give me the strength to continue to fight everyday.”

Jill revealed Bobby was sent to the hospital back on Dec. 3 as his condition worsened.

I’m just going to miss Bobby,” Jill said in an Instagram video. “I’m going to miss my life with him.”

Details on a funeral service have yet to be determined.