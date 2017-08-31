‘RHONY’s’ Carole Radziwill ‘Took a Step’ Away from Boyfriend Adam Kenworthy

Carole Radziwill and her boyfriend Adam Kenworthy made headlines in June of this year after calling it quits. However, the Real Housewives of New York City star is now saying that their split wasn’t exactly black and white.

“It’s a step away,” Radziwill said during the second part of the Season 9 reunion show. “And after six months of living together, we needed to take a moment.”

The two first met in 2014 while filming Season 7 of RHONY. Kenworthy, 32, was fired as a personal chef at Luann D’Agostino’s house and Radziwill, 54, was a guest there.

In the current season, fans have been given a glimpse of the tension that was building between the two. Kenworthy temporarily moved into Radziwill’s Soho apartment, and it turned out that it was not a good fit for the couple.

“Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable,” she said during a confessional, according to People. “I didn’t want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I’m not that girl.”

On Wednesday’s reunion, Radziwill said that Kenworthy moving out of her apartment was a factor in their relationship status.

“He moved in because he was in-between apartments,” Radziwill said. “That’s why I kept saying, ‘We’re not living together, we’re shacking up.’ “

Filed under: Kiss. @adamkenworthy #rhony A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Mar 4, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

She continued by saying: “After he moved out, a few months later, we thought, ‘We need to give each other a little bit of space.’ So we decided to kind of take a break. I feel like if I think about the phases of my life that have been the most creative and most expansive, it’s those times that I haven’t been attached to anyone. I like to feel free.”

Even though Radziwill and Kenworthy are “taking a moment,” they still have spent time together. Most recently, the two took a trip to Spain with fellow Housewife Tinsley Mortimer and her boyfriend, Scott Kluth. Before that, Radziwill and Kenworthy enjoyed a getaway in Puerto Rico.

Radziwill isn’t seeing other people at this time.

“I started training for the marathon. I’m focusing on the parts of my life that are very me-centric,” she said.

As for Kenworthy, Radziwill does not know if he has had any other flings.

“I don’t ask him,” she said. “I would want to know, but I can’t say that it would bother me.”