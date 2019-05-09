‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Turns on ‘Cabaret Countess’ Luann de Lesseps After Halloween Fiasco

The Countess Luann de Lesseps is in the house once more, and her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars aren’t here for the return.

Bethenny Frankel has been giving Luann a pass for some of her post-rehab behavior as she grapples with her sobriety, but in Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, that sympathy appeared to be fresh out.

At a Halloween-themed performance of Luann’s Countess and Friends cabaret act, Bethenny was especially miffed when her friend stayed in her dressing room up until the time she took to the stage — 39 minutes after the promised 11 p.m. call time. Leaving to be with her 9-year-old daughter after the night dragged on, Luann questioned Bethenny’s commitment to their friendship, asking if she had gone home to “watch her daughter sleep.”

With the night behind them, Bethenny clearly wasn’t over her friend’s digs at her, especially after all she had done to help her get clean.

At dinner with Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley, Bethenny read off some text messages she and Lu had exchanged about the night.

“I heard your costume was over the top,” Luann allegedly said of Bethenny’s Victoria’s Secret angel costume.

“Was that a compliment?” Bethenny asks rhetorically. “When you say, ‘over the top,’ do you mean fabulous? She was in blackface last year and an afro! Your costume was over the top, but I didn’t say that. Why is she acting like this?”

“‘Over the top’ is a little bit trying to slam, dig,” Tinsley responds, setting Bethenny off even further. “Oh, she used to the queen of the dig, when she was a Countess,” the businesswoman added. “She loves to take an insult and wrap it in a bow.”

“Luann is the master of the shiny insult. It’s the most gorgeous insult you’ll ever receive,” she continued of her friend’s backhanded tendencies. “Oh my god. Thank you so much for that beautiful insult. You shouldn’t have. Really.”

“I didn’t even stay that long, ’cause I left after Luann performed,” Dorinda tells the group, adding to Bethenny, “I saw her, she said, ‘Is Bethenny here?’ I said, ‘No. She had to home to Bryn.’ She said, ‘What? To watch her sleep?’”

Bringing her daughter into the matter was too much for Bethenny, who recoiled before lashing out at her costar’s “delusions of grandeur.”

“To watch her sleep?” Bethenny asks. “‘Cause you used to leave your kids every night to go out to nightclubs? I don’t do that. Why is she constantly making these digs at me? She’s making a dig, and never to my face.”

“Why is she doing little digs at me?” she continues. “I don’t like it.”

“‘Cause she only lives in the moment, there’s no history,” Dorinda doubles down. “There’s no self awareness. It’s all about what’s happening now. All of a sudden, now she’s all cabaret and the Countess again. She’s faultless, ‘It’s only what you did to me.’ Luann is not obtainable as a friendship right now. She’s a one-sided deal.”

And proving she’s no slouch when it comes to a dig, Bethenny ended talk of Luann with, “I’ll be there for the next intervention, God forbid.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo