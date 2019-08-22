‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Thanks Fans in Lengthy Social Media Post After Exit News

Bethenny Frankel announced on Wednesday that she is parting ways with The Real Housewives of New York. The news came as a surprise when she revealed she would not be a regular on the twelfth season. Frankel shared her thoughts in an Instagram post, providing some clarity on the situation.

She wanted to give thanks to her fans over the years and give some insight into what went into the decision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you,” Frankel began her post. “I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held.”

She continued, “I had big dreams, and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here.”

Frankel began with the show when it first debuted in 2008. She took a hiatus between 2010-2014 before returning in 2015. Her rise in stardom even led to two spinoffs, Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Frederik.

“You helped me to get here,” Frankel said in her post. “I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you.

“I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together.”

The move sounds pretty permanent for Frankel. She offered some words of wisdom at the conclusion of her message, telling her followers, “Go for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking.”

She did mention at the very end of the post that this won’t be the last time we see her. Frankel said that there’s still many “amazing” things to come.