‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message to ‘Brilliant, Sweet’ Boyfriend Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel is head over heels in love with boyfriend Paul Bernon, and the Real Housewives of New York City star wants everyone to know just how special he is on his birthday. The Bravo star took to Instagram Monday to share several sweet photos from their recent travels, writing, “Buon compleanno, ti amo!”

Frankel added, “You have literally and figuratively saved my life. Peanut and I, and [dogs Biggy and Smallz], love you so much and are so lucky to have you in our lives. Have the most incredible day ever!!!! May all of your wishes come true!”

Bernon clearly feels likewise, responding in the comments, “Thank you for the best birthday! I love you,[Peanut] and the [dogs]. #luckiestmanintheworld.”

The RHONY star and her real estate developer boyfriend first made headlines with their relationship in October 2018, two months after the death of Frankel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Early on in their relationship, Bernon did save Frankel’s life when she suffered an extreme allergic reaction after unknowingly consuming fish in a soup broth.

“I felt my hands get really swollen, they got super tight,” she recalled of the incident during the most recent season of RHONY. “[Paul] came back three minutes later and I was unconscious.”

Forcing allergy medication down her throat, Bernon called 911 and had his girlfriend transported via ambulance to the hospital.

“I heard the [doctor] say that if it had been five more minutes that I would have passed away,” she added. “If no one was with me I would have been dead.”

