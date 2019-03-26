‘RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Accuses Ex Jason Hoppy of Harassing Her Over FaceTime

The legal fight between Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and ex-husband Jason Hoppy got emotional on Monday. Frankel, 48, claimed that former husband Hoppy continued to harass her using FaceTime. One particular call played in court made the reality star break down in tears according to InTouch, shedding light on the alleged harassment she has received.

The couple has been squaring off over custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn, and the recording in question comes from May 2015, during Mother’s Day and their daughter’s birthday weekend.

“The circumstances were I was trying to FaceTime Bryn and I have experienced every day, Jason using it as a tool to harass me and assault me. It was Bryn’s birthday celebration,” Frankel explained as she began to get emotional. “Jason would use FaceTime calls to taunt me, abuse me. Just basic torture and taunting every day.”

Hoppy could be heard in the tapes refusing to let Frankel speak to her daughter because she was recording the calls.

“Keep recording me, keep recording me, you lost your privilege when you began recording me,” Hoppy says in the video played in court. “Is everything okay Bethenny? You seem upset Bethenny. Did you have a bad day Bethenny?”

Frankel also shared photos with the court that showed Bryn, then a 4-year-old, FaceTiming with Hoppy while he appeared shirtless or nude according to InTouch. The RHONY star called this “typical” behavior for Hoppy and claims it has had a “dramatic” effect on their daughter and the relationship with her father.

“Until something stops you don’t realize how traumatic and damaging it is,” Frankel added in court through tears. “When that person is arrested, you’re sleeping better, you’re not stressed. You’re physically more, [psychologically] healthy. You’re not a wreck all the time. It’s like you can have a slightly normal life and you’re more connected with Bryn because you’re not in a panic about what will happen with emails.”

As InTouch points out, the reality star is attempting to change her custody agreement with Hoppy and calls it “no longer viable.” The former couple currently share joint custody, but the RHONY star wants sole custody of their daughter with “more physical time” and decision-making ability. Hoppy would still have full access.

The court battle has been daunting for Frankel to this point, with the reality star claiming Hoppy “abused” her and was abusive with their daughter at points. She has also been dealing with ‘leaky gut syndrome’ or increased intestinal permeability — a disease that is often connected to celiac disease.