'RHONY' Alum Blasts Chris Rock for Anti-Black Comedy Set

Eboni K. Williams has officially cancelled Chris Rock. The Real Housewives of New York alum turned now-canceled Beyond the Edge competitor was no fan of Will Smith slapping the comedian with an open hand on the 2022 Oscars stage, but after witnessing Rock's comedy style at a recent event, she's changed her mind about him. An admitted longtime fan, Williams says she's done championing for Rock, likening his comedy style to one of an Uncle Tom, a term used to describe an excessively subservient person, particularly one who does all they can to appeal to the white community.

"I have been a lifelong Chris Rock comedy fan. For me, Chris Rock is done," she told her podcast host Dustin Ross on their show Holding Court. "Chris Rock was so clearly shucking and jiving. He was so clearly curtailing his bits for white claps. It was just full-on, unapologetically, anti-Black. This Black-a** man was sitting in this auditorium – basically what he said was, 'I'm Black, but I'm not a n***a. And they were laughing their f**king a**es off. I left halfway. I was disappointed. I was hungry. Let me just take my Black a** onto Checkers. I left there thinking, 'He need to be slapped one more time.' I didn't like the first slap. I though it was just, you know, whatever. But now i'm like, 'S**t, where's Big Willy when you need him?"

Williams' comments comes months after the Feb. 2022 debacle. After the slap, Smith accepted a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars, and relinquished his membership. The public seemingly came to Rock's defense.

Smith has since apologized, but Rock refuses to speak one-on-one at this point. Rock's joke about his Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head was a sensitive subject to the Smith family, as Jada has been about struggling with alopecia. She's reportedly set to address the ordeal in her forthcoming memoir.