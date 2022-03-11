‘RHONJ’: Why Margaret Jospeh’s Now Regrets Revealing Jennifer Aydin’s Husband’s Affair

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were shocked to discover that Jennifer Aydin’s plastic surgeon husband Bill had been unfaithful. The affair was revealed during an argument between Jennifer and her longtime nemesis, Margaret Josephs. According to Jennifer, Bill’s affair occurred more than a decade ago while the couple were pregnant with their fourth child. She forgave him and never spoke of it again to save their family.

Joesphs spoke with In the Know and said her reason for spilling Jennifer’s secret was due to enduring Aydin’s judgment of how she handled her previous marriage. Josephs said that like most of the cast, she’d known of Bill’s affair but opted not to bring it to the show. “I’ve known for a long time. I mentioned it before but never really came out with it,” she said.

Josephs continued, adding that Jennifer’s constant berating of her for having an affair is what set her off. “I think I am not one to deal well with hypocrisy and I think that’s really what it was. We left off terms poorly last season and the way she had felt about me and the way she’s chastised me over the years for my behavior and has put Bill on such a pedestal – whom I adore, by the way, I am not judging him whatsoever because life is very complicated and I just want to make that very clear. It was more her reaction toward me and the chastising of me and I think that’s what it was and I couldn’t take the hypocrisy any longer,” she said. “It could have totally went a different way if she had come back and was very apologetic.”

But since watching the current season of the show play out, Josephs has had a change of heart. Jennifer has been emotional each episode having to come to terms with the fact that she realizes she never truly dealt with the pain from the affair. Josephs feels bad about Jennifer’s journey.

“I’m in shock [by how she took it],” Jospehs said during the RHONJ After Show. “I had no idea that she had never healed from this. So knowing that now, of course I feel horrible that she had to go through that.”

Later, Josephs said that Jennifer is more concerned about how people view her than being truly happy. She suggests that Jennifer seek therapy.