‘RHONJ’: Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Wedding Photo Sparks Lawsuit

One of Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s wedding photos is at the center of a lawsuit, even though the photo was taken almost two decades ago.

Photographer Neal Clipper filed a lawsuit against WetPaint.com, claiming it did not have the right to publish a photo he took at the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ nuptials, reports TMZ.

Clipper said the photo was used in the Oct. 17 post “Teresa Giudice May Skip Visiting Imprisoned Joe on Their Anniversary.” WetPaint.com still has the photo up on the second page of the story. The site credits “Bravo,” the network that airs RHONJ, for the photo. TMZ included a screenshot of the picture in the lawsuit, which it also credited to “Bravo.”

Clipper, who owns the New Jersey-based Abbey Photographers, is asking for $150,000 from the site for publishing the photo.

Clipper has sued websites before for using his photos of the Giudice wedding without his permission. In July 2016, TMZ reported that he sued a New York City-based blog for using the same photo without his permission.

Insider Radio reported that Clipper also sued CBS Radio for using a Giudice wedding photograph in September.

Teresa Giudice spent most of 2015 in prison for fraud, while Joe Giudice started a 41-month jail sentence in March 2016. Earlier this week, Teresa called 2017 the “hardest year of my life.”

“This has undoubtedly been the hardest year of my life,” the 45-year-old wrote on Instagram. “But as we take a look back & reflect on this year, I’m so thankful to have four beautiful healthy happy daughters, my father’s health, to be able to be surrounded by family and friends who have become family.”

The Giudices have been married since 1999 and have four children.