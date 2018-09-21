‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Mother Antonia

Teresa Giudice is missing her mom today. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a sweet tribute to her late mom, Antonia Gorga, Thursday, after a tough day mourning her loss.

Gorga passed away at the age of 66 in March 2017, and fans of the Bravo series will remember how tough Giudice took the loss, especially having spent time in prison during her sentence for fraud prior to her mother’s death.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of her mom and dad, Giacinto, captioning it, “[Throwback Thursday] love this photo of my parents, missing my mom so much today. Know she’s watching my family & I & protecting us. I just miss her so much.”

The reality personality has been going through a tough time over the last two years, penning an emotional note at Thanksgiving last year about her loss.

“This has undoubtedly been the hardest year of my life,” she captioned a video of her friends and family. “But as we take a look back & reflect on this year, I’m so thankful to have four beautiful healthy happy daughters, my father’s health, to be able to be surrounded by family and friends who have become family.”

“If the turkey is dry or you forgot some minor detail at dinner tomorrow, don’t sweat it,” she continued. “Treasure the time and the moments you have with the ones you love.

Giudice also discussed her mom’s passing on an episode of Hollywood Medium in April, revealing that her father still feels guilt over the loss of his wife “because he never got to say goodbye to her because he was sick.”

“He got pneumonia and he went to the hospital, and then she got pneumonia the next day,” she explained. “Then they brought her to a different hospital, so they never got to see each other. … I didn’t want him to know she was in the hospital because I didn’t want him to get upset. I figured when they got better, they were going to see each other, you know? So my dad never got to say goodbye to her, and then it’s like, I had to tell my father. It was so hard.”

“But I think she knew she was going to leave, and she didn’t want my dad to see her,” she added. “It was a very hard day.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for a new season this fall on Bravo.

