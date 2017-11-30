Teresa Giudice Loses It Over Accusations She’s Cheating on Her Husband in ‘RHONJ’

Teresa Giudice flipped a switch in Wednesday’s episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey over accusations that she is cheating on her husband Joe while he serves time in prison.

Fans will remember that Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Guidice was also convicted of the same crimes and served nearly a year in prison prior to Joe’s stint.

But while Guidice claims she has been concentrating on raising her children during Joe’s prison sentence, Bravo guest cast member Kim DePaola claims she’s actually using the time to cozy up with other men.

“I hear since Joe went away that she’s rekindling old frames,” DePaola tells Housewives Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania while they work to get ready for the fashion show at her boutique, Posche.

“It’s not a rumor because you’re going to find out it’s not,” she adds. “I’ll bet Posche on it right now. I think he treated her horribly and I was happy that she’s moving on!”

Flicker and Catania don’t believe DePaola when they first hear the claims.

“What are you talking about right now? Doesn’t matter, because you know what rumors are? Just rumors!” Flicker says. “That’s all rumors. She’s not cheating and there’s no proof of it. Anybody can say anything, unless you have a picture of the wee-wee entering the cookie, who gives a sh-t? …People need to mind their own business. This woman has been through hell and back and she’s out there doing events, making money, and working her butt off for her children!”

She continues, confessing to the cameras: “Kim D’s always been a good friend to me, but spreading rumors about people’s marriages or their children is hitting below the belt.”

Catania also said she didn’t believe what her friend was saying, adding, “There aren’t any old flames — Joe’s the only man she’s ever been with!”

When Catania and Flicker tell Guidice what DePaola has been saying about her, she freaks out.

“I’m f–king fuming right now. I’m f–king fuming,” Guidice says. “She’s such a f–king b-tch!”

Throwing a glass against the wall of the restaurant the ladies are dining at, she screams,”It’s not –king true! Are you kidding me, it’s not true!”

Although Catania defended her against DePaola’s claims, Guidice is certain her friend of 20 years has thrown her under the bus.

“You should have f–king stuck up for me,” she yells at Catania. “[Siggy] said [she] did, I don’t know if [you] did.”

Catania, offended by Guidice ‘s accusation, hits back: “I did! When is enough enough? Huh? When is it a-f–king ’nuff?”

“We did stick up for you!” Flicker adds. “I yelled, ‘It’s a rumor and it’s heresy, shut your mouth!’ We said it wasn’t true.”

But Guidice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga aren’t convinced, and are angry that Catania and Flicker are still going to walk in DePaola’s upcoming charity fashion show.

“This is so crazy to me. Not only has Kim D done what she’s done for all these years to hurt me and my family, but now on top of it, she’s saying that Teresa’s a cheater. And Siggy and Dolores still are gonna go and support this woman?” Gorga confesses. “I’m completely baffled by it. Everything that they say they stand for to me is bullsh-t.

“Yous two are f–king going and walking in her f–king show? Are you f–king kidding me?” Guidice asks.

“Dolores, we don’t live in Switzerland. You gotta pick a side. This is your friend. Welcome to New Jersey,” Gorga says. “I have been called a stripper, a whore, I have been told my husband is a piece of sh-t and that my children are a piece of sh-t. Don’t you see what this vile human is?”

But Catania isn’t one to be ordered around. “You don’t tell me what to do,” she tells Gorga, walking out with Flicker. “I pity Teresa for not seeing that I am the truest friend that she has. Teresa, guess what — you’ve been much closer to Kim D than I’ve ever been. Not too long ago, you and Kim D were spreading rumors about Melissa. So now the hypocrites that they are are turning on me. I don’t get it.”

Guidice decides right before the episode cuts off that she, Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub were going to go to the Posche show next week and confront DePaola.

“I can’t believe that f–king b-tch said that. I can’t believe they’re f–king supporting her after what she did to you, what she did to me. It’s just pretty screwed up,” Guidice says. “I think I need to go there and confront this f–king b-tch.”

The other Housewives are also ready to rumble. “The line in the sand has been drawn!” Staub said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.