‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice ‘Changed Out’ Her Breast Implants

Teresa Giudice has herself a new set of “bubbies,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday.

The Bravo star, when asked about the differences fans have noticed in her face recently, denied undergoing any facial plastic surgery, but admitted to switching out her breast implants, which she first had done in 2008 during the first season of RHONJ, which aired in 2009.

“I changed out my implants,” she said, adding that “they look fuller” and that “I just had them done like, five weeks ago.”

“It’s been 10 years!” she added of the original surgery. “When I started, I had none. I had like a minus A!”

Giudice did admit to having undergone Botox recently, as well as “a little” bit of lip fillers, despite Cohen noting her face looks “a little rounder.”

The 46-year-old said that the new look was due to her diet, as she was previously on a strict diet without alcohol while preparing for her body-building competition. Since then, she’s been back to eating as she once did, she explained.

“I’m drinking tequila and I’m not supposed to,” the Bravo star said. “It’s calories! And I’m eating pasta now.”

Also on her WWHL appearance, Giudice addressed husband Joe Giudice’s deportation order, which would send him back to his native Italy following his 41-month sentence for various fraud charges.

Giudice discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump stepping in and helping the appeal process with Cohen, as she she knows the politician from her Trump 2012 appearance on his reality show, Celebrity Apprentice.

“I would love to speak to him if he would like to call me,” she told Cohen. “I haven’t, but I said, if he wants to speak to me, I would love it.”

Cohen then suggested Giudice reach out to the president first about her husband’s case, saying, “I think he’s got other things to do. I think it would take you reaching out to him. Are you going to try?”

“We’ll see what happens,” she responded. “I don’t have a relationship with Mr. Donald Trump in that way. I would take his call. If he would call me, of course I would take his call.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Teresa Giudice