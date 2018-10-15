‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Husband Joe’s Deportation

Teresa Giudice has finally broken her silence about husband Joe’s deportation order.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of the Statue of Liberty crying into its hands, accompanied by four prayer emojis.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to offer their support.

“This is ridiculous …to tear apart a family? Over white collar crime? When restitution was paid AND they both served time for it???” one follower wrote. “Joe Giudice is not a threat to his community. Someone needs to make this right!”

Another added, “I don’t understand why he has to be deported? He did his time. If this was their plan all along, then why not just do that to begin with. Not have the guy pay for his crime in jail then get deported on top of it. The family must have been counting down the days and now this!?”

Joe and his wife Giudice were both convicted in 2014 for multiple counts of fraud-related charges, with her sentenced to serve 15 months in prison and Joe sentenced to 41 months.

Giudice was released after serving less than a year in 2016, after which Joe was incarcerated. Last week, Joe was ordered to be deported back to his native Italy following the completion of his sentence. He has the chance to file an appeal before Nov. 9.

Joe, who appeared at the court hearing via teleconference, reportedly said, “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” reported Radar Online at the time. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

Since then, Joe and Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter Gia has come out against the deportation order. (The couple also shares 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania and 9-year-old Audriana).

Gia shared on Instagram a video of Fred Rubino, who called for Joe’s deportation order to be reversed. Rubino called the ruling by Judge John Ellington “racist” and “political” due to Joe’s Italian ethnicity.

“Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself.. [heart emoji][prayer emoji] I love you daddy, let’s fight this! @fredrubino,” Gia captioned the video.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

