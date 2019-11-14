‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Says Daughter Audriana Was Bullied Over Joe Gudice’s Prison Time

Teresa Giudice opened up about how Joe Giudice‘s legal drama, and subsequent deportation fight, has taken a toll on their daughters. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke on the struggles Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, have had to deal with since separating from their father. The conversation was documented on a recent episode of the Bravo reality series, which is currently airing the family’s handling of Joe’s release from prison and detainment at an ICE facility.

“This all sucks,” Teresa said, before sitting down with her girls. “All of my girls are affected by Joe not being here. We all want to move on with our lives and be happy again but it’s impossible ’cause it’s still hanging over our heads that Joe can be deported.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s like the never-ending saga,” she added. “It sucks. It’s f—ed up.”

During the chat, Teresa said Milania and Audriana have had the hardest time with her father’s absence, PEOPLE first wrote.

“People have said things to her in school,” Gia said of Audriana, adding some of her classmates even teased her about her father being behind bars.

“She started crying to me,” Teresa added in the emotional scene.

The outlet writes the conversation between Teresa and her daughters, which aired on Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show, was filmed on March 14. The date marks when Joe was released from his 41-month prison sentence, and was immediately taken into ICE custody.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison behind bars after pleading guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa previously served over 11 months in prison for the same crime. She was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

A judge ordered Joe’s deportation in October 2018. He moved from Italy when he was 1 as a legal resident, but never obtained U.S. citizenship. Legal residents can be deported after being found guilty of certain crimes. Joe spent more than six months in an ICE detention facility before requesting to be sent back to Italy as he awaits a final decision on his deportation appeal.

While the episode showed a lawyer explaining to the girls the situation surrounding her father’s deportation, they stressed how much they want him to be allowed to return home.

“It gets me so mad that today could have been the day that we could have been a family again,” Milania said during the installment, telling her mother, “How do you expect us to not have any pain? No matter how much stuff you buy us, it’s not going to change the fact that our dad is in jail and might be getting deported.”

Later, when Joe called, the girls had a chance to tell their father how they were feeling.

“I want you to come home. I love you so much buddy,” Milania said.

“Love yous,” Joe said. “I wish I was there with you. Everything is lock down over here. … It drives me crazy.”

The Giudice’s had a sweet family reunion in Italy last week when Teresa took the girls to Europe to see them. Teresa said in an interview with Good Morning America the emotional reunion was good, but left Joe in tears.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.