‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Debuts Tight and Toned Physique in Bikini at Bodybuilding Competition

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off the results of her work-outs at a bodybuilding competition in New Jersey Saturday.

The 46-year-old took the stage at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in Medford, wearing a sparkling two-piece outfit.

Since serving an 11-month jail sentence in 2015 for multiple charges related to bankruptcy fraud, Giudice has dedicated herself to working out. Her husband, Joe Giudice, started his 41-month prison sentence in March 2016.

While Giudice is getting in shape out of prison, Joe is doing the same behind bars. He has reportedly lost between 40 and 45 pounds already.

“He’s very in shape,” Giudice told PEOPLE in January. “He works out. Not that he never worked out before, but it was all that alcohol he was drinking and whatever. He’s in tip-top shape now.”

She said her husband “looks so much better than he did” before.

During her time in prison, Giudice discovered a love of yoga and told PEOPLE in 2016 she hopes to become a yoga teacher.

“I want to come out with my own yoga DVD tape, my own yoga line,” she said. “If you put out what you want, sometimes you get it. Never say, ‘I can’t do that,’ because then you’re already bringing yourself down.”

In March 2016, Page Six reported that Giudice began taking classes at the Nirvana yoga studio in Montville, New Jersey.

“She really loves it, really into it which is great. I’m definitely making a change in her,” owner Elissa Lappastato said.

During an appearance at a health expo in Washington, D.C. in March, Giudice said yoga helped out when she felt concern for her family from prison.

“It really kept me at peace – really – Namaste,” she said, reports NBC4. “Because that was the only thing I thought about was my parents and my kids, you know, because we were always worried about my dad, his health and then you know, when I came home it was my mom. So I always prayed for…both of them and my children.”

She continued, “And then I loved yoga so much that when I came home, I wanted to learn everything about it. So that’s why I got certified because I just wanted to learn everything about it and that’s how much I loved it.”

Filming on the ninth season of RHONJ, which will include Giudice, is underway. Bravo will announce the premiere date soon.