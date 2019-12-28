‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Celebrates Christmas With Family, Ex Tony Delorenzo Following Split With Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice did not let being separated from her kids ruin her Christmas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated the festive holiday with family and friends as her daughters spent time with their father out of the country. The reality star’s festivities included a familiar face as Anthony “Tony the pool guy” Delorenzo was spotted in the photos and videos she posted on social media.

Giudice — who announced her split from husband Joe after 20 years of marriage ahead of the holiday season — looked like she was having a blast with brother Joe Gorga and fellow Housewife Melissa and their three kids Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9. Her father Giacinto Gorga was also in attendance.

In one clip posted to Joe Gorga’s Instagram Story, PEOPLE first reported, Delorenzo was spotted holding up a glass of wine as Joe says: “We only hang with family here at the Gorgas.”

“The pool boy, here we come,” Joe joked as Delorenzo said, “What I tell you about that pool boy s—”

Fans of the Bravo series will remember Giudice introducing Delorenzo in a recent episode, after she hired him to build a pool in her home. During the episode, co-star Dolores Catania made a joke about the pair’s relationship before Giudice married Joe Giudice.

Melissa also shared a clip of herself with Delorenzo, where he joked it was actually the two of them who were a new item.Delorenzo also shared a group photo featuring himself, Melissa, Joe and Teresa, adding, “Merry Christmas Eve.”

Giudice also shared some tidbits from the festivities, sharing photos of Joe Gorga and their dad, as wells photos with Melissa. She also shared some photos of her daughters in Italy, where she spent the holiday with her estranged husband Joe Giudice.

The holiday comes just shortly after Giudice and Delorenzo were spotted getting cozy on their way to get breakfast in New Jersey last week. The pair had been recently spotted together several times, with Delorenzo making multiple appearances on the show in the past. He and Giudice dated as teenagers.

Giudice and Joe revealed their separation via a source last week, saying the couple “have been separated” and wanted to move on. The source said Teresa had not been dating anyone.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source told PEOPLE.