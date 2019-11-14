‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Reunion With Husband Joe in Italy: ‘Lots of Tears’

Teresa Giudice is breaking her silence about her and her kids’ reunions with husband Join Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star broke her silence on the family trip she took with her daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana — to meet with Joe for the first time since he started his prison sentence, and later being detained by ICE as he waited for his deportation appeals.

The family reunited on Nov. 7 in his home country, with the trip coming to a close earlier this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the family members shared behind-the-scenes photos and moments from the heartfelt meeting, Teresa first spoke about the trip in a new interview where she shard her feelings about being reunited with her husband.

“We were there to enjoy each other’s time. You know, lots of laughs, lots of tears and reacquainting with each other,” the reality television star told ABC News Correspondent Paula Faris in an interview for Good Morning America. “It was pretty amazing. I had the best time ever, it was so good.”

She added, “Joe and I were just so amazed how mature and beautiful and smart [our daughters are]… they blow us away.”

The Bravo star also shared things took an emotional turn when it was time for her and the kids to return to the United States.

“We had the best time ever. It was so good,” she said. “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.”

A judge ordered Joe’s deportation in October 2018. The former businessman moved to the United States from Italy when he was 1, though he never obtained American citizenship. Legal residents of the United States can be deported after committing certain crimes.

After waiting six months in an ICE detention facility as he appeals his deportation order, Joe decided to return to his native country as he awaits the final decision.

Joe began his 41-month prison sentence in March 2016 stemming from fraud charges, and upon his release this year, he was held Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Pennsylvania. Teresa also served 11 months behind bars in 2015 ad has been home alone with her daughters for more than three years.

The reunion happened just a few days since Joe and Teresa discussed the future of their relationship during a special interview with Andy Cohen.

“If we stay together, we stay together,” Joe told the host. “If we don’t, we don’t. You know, it’s a conversation that… you know, we’ll see.”

He addressed, “No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The full interview with Teresa will air Thursday morning on Good Morning America.