‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice and Children to Visit Husband Joe in Prison This Christmas

Teresa Giudice will stage a family reunion for the holiday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star will visit her husband, Joe Giudice, in prison along with their four daughters, Gia, 17, Gavriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9, just before Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, Guidice will then head home to celebrate the holidays with her family before heading out on vacation. The report comes a few days after Guidice revealed she was feeling low around the holidays being separated from her husband.

“I’m not all about the holidays since Joe is away and since my mom passed,” she told the publication at Jingle Ball 2018 on December 7.

“I think we’re going to go to my brother’s on Christmas Eve. That’s what we did last year. We haven’t talked about it yet,” Guidice continued, adding that she is “not as excited about the holidays anymore.”

Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence that began in March 2016 after he and Guidice pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014.

He also made headlines in October after a judge ordered for him to be deported once he’s done with his sentence. Joe filed an appeal in an attempt to appeal the ruling in November. Guidice herself served an 11-month prison sentence in 2015.

Aside from Joe’s absence, Guidice also shared an update about her father after his October hospitalization for pneumonia and a hematoma.

“He just got home from the hospital,” the Bravo star explained. “We’re taking it slow. He’s still weak, and it’s going to take a long time for him to feel better.”

She added at the time: “I take him to all his doctor’s appointments and I hang out with him, just being there for him. The girls give him lots of love, so that helps a lot, but yeah, he’s still very weak.”

The deportation drama has led to many reports Guidice might be looking to divorce Joe, though she debunked the rumors back in October.

“No. We’re going to be a family,” she told press. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

A source opened up about Guidice having a hard time between her father’s health and Joe’s deportation troubles, though she is looking to the future.

“Teresa is hoping after all this hardship, it brings her and Joe closer. She wants to work on their relationship and she’s praying he can stay here and not go to Italy. She is closer to Joe than ever before now and they are really leaning on each other during this hard time,” the source continued, adding that she “has always been family oriented.”