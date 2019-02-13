‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Doesn’t Think Teresa Giudice Will Move to Italy If Husband Joe Is Deported

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is shedding some light on sister-in-law Teresa Giudice‘s plans for moving forward if husband Joe Giudice is deported to Italy following the end of his prison sentence.

When asked if she thought Teresa would follow Joe to Europe at the Women’s Day Dress Awards Tuesday, the Bravo star told Us Weekly, “I don’t think so. But I guess we’ll have to see.”

She continued to the outlet, “Nobody knows anything yet. Everyone’s waiting for the final answer. We’re just sitting back and praying.”

Teresa and Joe have definitely had their ups and downs since marrying in 1999, most notably when the couple pleaded guilty in 2014 to 41 counts of fraud, with Joe confessing he owed more than $200,000 in taxes. The two were ordered to serve consecutive sentences in the interest of their children—Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10—with Teresa completing her 11-month sentence in December 2015. Joe is currently serving his 41-month sentence in federal prison after reporting to authorities in March 2016.

Things went from bad to worse for the couple in October 2018, when an immigration judge ruled Joe be deported to his native Italy when his sentence ends.

In October, Teresa told Entertainment Tonight that she would not divorce Joe if their appeal against the deportation order did not reverse the ruling.

“No. We’re going to be a family,” she said at the time. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

The reality personality appears to have had a change of heart, however, with multiple sources telling PEOPLE in January that at the Season 9 RHONJ reunion taping, she admitted that she and Joe will “go our separate ways” if he is deported.

“Teresa told [host Andy Cohen] that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going,” a source told the outlet at the time. “She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.”

“She didn’t really express any sadness about that,” a second source said. “She just focused instead on the girls. It was very matter of fact.”

That being said, Teresa is not giving up hope for an appeal just yet, another source told the outlet.

“They are obviously optimistic that he is coming home,” the insider said. “Teresa’s hope is that they can remain together as a family.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

