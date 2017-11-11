‘RHONJ’: Margaret Josephs’ Stepkids Haven’t Spoken to Her in Six Years

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey opened up about how she is estranged from her stepkids.

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, the 50-year-old reality personality said that she opened up to Dolores Catania about her relationship with two of her kids, revealing that she hasn’t spoken to them in six years.

“We’re trying to work through it. I call them my children. I don’t even call them my stepkids. I’m obsessed with them. I love them. We’re just trying to work it out,” she said, heartbroken. “Families are tough.”

Josephs then explained why she opened up to Catania about her family issues.

“I opened up to Dolores because I felt bad. You know, she has an unconventional relationship. I wanted her to realize that I relate to her and Frank, and I’ve had unconventional relationships,” she continued.

“And maybe she didn’t understand me that I always realize with my pain, I always make jokes, and things like that. But I’m very deep. I was always about my family, so I wanted to discuss with her where I come from and my kids and everything else.”