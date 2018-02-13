‘RHONJ’ Cast Member Margaret Josephs Calls Police After Death Threats

The feud between Margaret Josephs and Siggy Flicker may have escalated to death threats.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed Friday on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM radio show that she recently had to call the police after Flicker and PETA tweeted about the taxidermy bear she has hanging in her house in October.

Photos of me gifted by my husband to display are overBEARING but the stuffed dead carcass of an innocent bear is acceptable decor? #bearhunt pic.twitter.com/GIDYnwLv4B — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) October 20, 2017

Trophy hunting is vile and should be banned. We’ll take your wall of photos any day 😉 Thank you for speaking out against hunting ❤️🐻 — Peace Begins on Your Plate ☮ Go Vegan (@peta) October 20, 2017

A sergeant with the Englewood Police Department in New Jersey confirmed to Radar that Josephs did call officers to her home two days after Flicker’s tweet, describing the death threats she received to them.

“We do provide extra attention when somebody gives us that type of report,” Sgt. Carnahan said.

Josephs said on the radio show that the police were sitting outside of her mansion after she called, but the officer explained that she may have been exaggerating slightly.

“They’ll pass by just check on the house check outside make sure no one is sitting out there. There was nothing there,” Carnahan added.

“It was something between her and some other cast member. There were no specific complaints made, just a general report. She called in casually and it was stemming from social media,” he continued.

Police did survey the Bravo star’s house after she called however.

“We do provide extra attention and that was one of the places,” the sergeant said. “We didn’t sit there. If it is quiet and the officer has time maybe he will sit there but we aren’t being paid to sit outside her house.”

After Josephs spoke up about the death threats on the radio show, Flicker accused her of deflecting.

Desperate Deflector. #RHONJ and I spoke to police and no one showed up at her house. She is #reaching ##RHONJ — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) December 18, 2017

“Desperate Deflector,” she tweeted. “#RHONJ and I spoke to police and no one showed up at her house. She is #reaching #RHONJ.”

The two Housewives have been fighting all season, with Flicker accusing Josephs of being anti-Semitic during last week’s episode after she made an analogy about Hitler to describe Kim DePaola.

The unfortunate analogy came up during a discussion of DePaola, who Flicker was trying to defend when Josephs said, “Siggy, Hitler woulda not killed me. Does that make him a good person?”

Later, during the Housewives’ trip to Milan, a fight erupted over dinner. “Just recently at Fresco’s, for us to be in an argument and for her to use Hitler as a comparison is inappropriate,” Flicker said. “Can’t you guys admit it?”

“How dare you say I can’t stand Jews?” Josephs replied after being accused of bigtory, rising from the table to point her finger at Flicker. “That’s bulls—.”

