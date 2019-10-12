‘RHONJ’: Joe Giudice Looks Completely Different in First Photo Since ICE Release

Joe Giudice, the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, is out of ICE custody, and he looks totally different. The couple’s 18-year-old daughter Gia posted the first snapshot of her father since he was taken into custody via her Instagram Story on Saturday. Giudice, who was deported amid a 41-month prison sentence after committing fraud, is headed back to Italy as he tries to restore his U.S. immigration clearance, and video called her on the way.

“One of the happiest moments of my life!” Gia captioned her Instagram post. “Love you so much daddy, so happy your (sic) free! See you so soon.”

Giudice clearly lost loads of weight, has a trimmed-up hairstyle and is clean shaven. It gives the Bravo personality a whole new look that drew lots of fanfare from RHONJ fans.

He apparently also spoke to Teresa, who plans to stay in the U.S. with their children. That is one reason his decision to head back to Italy is rather surprising, despite his legal predicament.

“He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” James Leonard, the Giudice family’s lawyer, told Us Weekly. “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

An anonymous source previously told the publication, “Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy. Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends. She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list.”

Teresa has not addressed Giudice’s release as of press time.

Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for its 10th season on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

