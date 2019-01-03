‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Defends Parenting After ‘Spoiled Children’ Comments

After being accused of spoiling her children by her co-star, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin defended her parenting, insisting she is giving them “the life that I always wished I had.”

Aydin recently invited co-star Jackie Goldschneider to her spacious home in Paramus, New Jersey, where she has a private movie theater, a basketball court and bouncy castle. After the visit, Goldschneider wrote an article for the Bergen Record called “Do too many gifts create spoiled children?“

Aydin quickly took to Twitter, blasting Goldschneider for suggesting her children are spoiled.

“I spoil my children but they are Not spoiled! There’s a difference,” she tweeted Wednesday.

She continued, “I love my kids-as does any mother-I have the ability to give them a life that I always wished I had- this is new to me people! I didn’t come from this so sue me if it happens to be my joy to reward them-but they are generous, sweet & compassionate & I’m very proud of them.”

According to PEOPLE, Goldschneider said her article was supposed to be a compliment, but Aydin clearly did not take it that way. During the latest episode of RHONJ, Aydin told Doloes Catania and Teresa Giudice she felt betrayed.

“Can you imagine? I just feel so betrayed. I invited this girl into my home,” Aydin told Giudice. “I feel angry and violated. You want to come at me? I’m ready. I’m not backing down at this one. I feel angry and I feel pissed. I’m just waiting for her to own what she did so I can rip her a new one. This b– just wrote an article about my children, and that’s not going to fly.”

Aydin later confronted Goldschneider at a party for Melissa Gorga’s son.

“It sounded negative,” Aydin told Goldschneider of the article. “This article is not specifically stating that my children [are] spoiled. However, anyone who is skimming the article, the gist of it is that I spoil my children.”

Goldschneider, who has children herself, told the cameras she did not think Aydin should be “showy” if she did not want people to write about her home.

“She couldn’t say that I said anything bad about her kids because I never did,” Goldschneider later told Gorga and Margaret Josephs. “There’s absolutely nothing about Jennifer to get angry or insulted about. I go through to great lengths to ask how does a kid end up being so nice and sweet and still get everything they ask for. That’s why I wrote the article, and it’s a legitimate question.”

Aydin joined RHONJ for its ninth season, which started in November. According to a Newsday profile, she is married to plastic surgeon Dr. N. Bill Aydin and a graduate of Hofstra University’s business school.

New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo