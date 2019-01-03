‘RHONJ’: Jackie Goldschneider Attacks Jennifer Aydin’s Parenting in Shady Article

Jackie Goldschneider may be new to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she certainly isn’t shying away from throwing jabs at her fellow co-stars.

On Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, coming off of her diss about Teresa Giudice’s husband being incarcerated, the mommy blogger took on fellow newbie Jennifer Aydin over her lavish lifestyle as it relates to creating “spoiled children.”

In her “Minivan Musings” column for NorthJersey.com, Goldschneider penned a particularly pointed message titled, “Do too many gifts create spoiled children?” in May. While the column didn’t name Aydin, it was clear by what she wrote that the Bravo newcomer was the target of her question.

“I recently took my kids to a family get-together at my new friend’s home, and when we pulled up to her enormous estate, her adorable children ran to greet us at the door,” Goldschneider wrote in the article. “As they led us through one tremendous room after another, past the gym and spa, we arrived at the double-level play wing, equipped with an indoor basketball court, movie theater and a bouncy castle bigger than my home.”

Aydin is known for bragging about her luxury lifestyle, but Goldschneider didn’t take long before veering into more personal territory: “‘When kids come here they never want to leave,’ my friend proudly announced, which made me wonder: Can kids grow up having everything they want and still turn into humble, appreciative adults? Do too many gifts create spoiled children?”

Needless to say, Aydin was not happy to hear what her co-star had written about her when Dolores Catania broke the news.

“I’m like shaking right now,” she told Catania. “Just because I have this big house doesn’t mean my children get everything they want. And I welcomed this girl into my home? And then she writes an article about spoiled kids? This is what I get?”

She continued, “You know what? F— you and the high horse you came in on.”

When the two women came face-to-face, Aydin was quick to confront Goldschneider, telling Giudice before that she felt “violated” by her breach of trust.

But the writer wasn’t backing down from her column, telling her angry co-star, “Did I say anything untrue?” and claiming she didn’t say anything “negative” about the Aydins.

“I think the article is really complimentary,” she continued, adding, “I’m sorry, but it’s not that she’s not showy.”

The two ended things on a consensus that they were “not done,” but decided to break for Joe and Melissa Gorga’s son’s christening party.

Goldschneider was quick to bring the subject back up with Margaret Josephs and Melissa later on, however, telling the third parties that she meant the article in a complimentary manner.

It’s clear this mommy shaming feud isn’t over yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

