‘RHONJ’ Reportedly Test Filming With These Two New Women

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is bringing in two new fresh faces!

Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider are “test filming” with the current cast as they get ready to film their new season, reports Radar, after former Housewife Siggy Flicker announced she was quitting in December.

Aydin, the wife of New York plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin, has five children, and shows off her high-class lifestyle on Instagram regularly.

Bill went to the University of California at Berkeley, and went to medical school at New York Medical College.

“After earning his medical degree, he completed his general surgery residency at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in Manhattan, NY where he served as Chief Resident,” according to his website.

Aydin is close friends with former RHONJ cast member Kathy Wakile, Teresa Giudice’s infamous cousin, an insider told Radar, so drama may already be in the works.

“Jennifer and Kathy are friends, and she pretty much knows all of the other ladies. So, she could really bring the drama the show needs,” the insider told the publication.

Goldschneider, a writer for local publication 201 magazine, has two sets of twins and recently wrote an article about former RHONJ cast members Jacqueline and Chris Laurita.

Giudice and Laurita had a dramatic falling out prior to this season, so Goldschneider has her ties to institutional drama as well.

Goldschneider writes for the blog Scary Mommy, where she describes herself as “a freelance writer and master carpooler with a degree in picking green things out of food. And she’s a mom of two sets of twins!”

We can’t wait to see what the new ladies bring to the RHONJ dynamic.

“Filming starts on March 19, and producers plan to have the new ladies in place by then,” an insider told Radar.

Photo credit: Bravo