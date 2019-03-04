‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Splits From Fiance Days After Announcing Engagement

Danielle Staub’s short-lived engagement with Oliver Maier has come to an end, Us Weekly reported Monday.

Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that after The Real Housewives of New Jersey regular postponed her wedding to Maier, the two decided to call off their plans to wed after just six weeks of dating.

Another insider told the publication that the two went shopping for an engagement ring over the weekend, and although Staub flashed some bling online, Maier never actually purchased the expensive jewellery for her.

News that Staub and Maier have called things off comes less than a week after the duo announced they were planning on getting married, marking the reality personality’s fourth husband and 21st engagement.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

The two told the magazine that they met in October through a mutual friend, but didn’t start dating until February.

“I quite frankly couldn’t stand him when I first met him,” Staub joked of her former husband-to-be. “He’s so strong-willed, and at first, I read that as rude, and arrogant and entitled. It wasn’t until I got to know him that I saw the other side.”

“People don’t like to take a risk, but I took a risk,” Maier added. “Danielle’s one of the smartest people I’ve met. People have preconceived notions about her from reality TV, but she’s a smart women. And I was instantly attracted to that.”

The engagement came less than two weeks after Staub’s divorce from ex-husband Marty Caffrey was finalized. The two wed in front of Bravo cameras in May 2018 during a drama-filled Bahamas ceremony, but split after just four months of marriage in September, resulting in a tumultuous divorce finalized Feb. 21.

In December, Staub claimed in a divorce counterclaim that Caffrey was “guilty of extreme cruelty” including “repeatedly exercised physical control and intimidation by holding [her] down and violently screaming derogatory comments in her face,” as well as times when he “habitually screamed at [her] in public, utilizing disparaging and harassing names, calling [her] a ‘whore.’”

At the time, Caffrey denied her claims in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “This is a complete list of lies. Only a demented mind could come up with such false accusations. Danielle will go to any level to create problems and to be the victim. None of this is accurate or even close to the truth. This is simply Danielle Staub trying to take people out like she has in her past, but it’s not going to work this time.”

