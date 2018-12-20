‘RHONJ’: Danielle Staub Fought With Estranged Husband Marty Caffrey Over His Kids Before Their Wedding

There were signs of trouble in paradise for Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey even before the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple decided to split only two months after their May nuptials.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, the soon-to-be newlyweds were seen sniping at one another as they prepared for their wedding in Bimini. The biggest point of contention appeared to be Caffrey’s relationship with his kids as it pertained to his new bride.

“His kids don’t like me,” Staub told the other Housewives, despite Caffrey pushing back against her assertion. “I guess that would be the issue. They don’t.”

Costar Margaret Josephs commiserated with Staub, telling her that when she first married her second husband, Joe Benigno, she didn’t quite get a warm welcome from her new stepchildren.

“Joe’s daughter didn’t used to like me. She literally hated me, she told me I’m fake,” Josephs said. “But can I tell you, things have turned around. … You can change their mind.”

But in her confessional, she chided Staub for making this a point of contention between herself and Caffrey.

“I don’t care what his kids have said to you, I don’t care what has happened — you are still the adult,” she explained. “You suck it up and you bring this family together. Don’t do things to tear it apart. Don’t make this man not be with his children. I’m heartbroken for him.”

Staub didn’t appear to be interested in taking that approach, however, shouting, “I command respect. If you’re not going to respect me, stay out of my space.”

Caffrey seemed to be sticking by his bride’s side, however, affirming, “You deserve respect!”

He added that the whole point of contention was “hard” for him, telling Staub she didn’t get how “torn apart” he was over the issue.

“I didn’t cause this,” Staub replied. “I just got here buddy, you raised it!”

But Caffrey wouldn’t take it on either, responding, “I didn’t cause it! That’s my point, neither of us caused it. It happened.”

“I chose. I chose you! I chose you at the detriment of them and my relationship with them,” he said. “Therefore, we have to move on. Life is short. That’s all I have to say.”

This argument appears to have been indicative of things to come for the pair. In July, news broke that the couple had decided to part after just two months, and in August, Caffrey filed for divorce.

Since then, the couple has gone back and forth, with Staub claiming it was her ex’s drinking that caused the rift, and Caffrey telling Us Weekly that it was, in part, her relationship with his kids that meant their end.

He told the publication in August that the reality personality “didn’t like” his kids. “But I chose Danielle,” he explained. “I kept on dating her, proposed to her and then married her. She won! But she offers no path forward to allow my children back into my life. Yes, I see them, but I do it alone and not with my wife. There has to be a middle ground.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Danielle Staub