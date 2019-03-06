‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Denies Reports of Split From New Fiance

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and fiancé Oliver Maier are shooting down reports that they had called off their engagement just days after announcing it.

The two took to social media Monday evening after reports surfaced that their whirlwind romance had come to an end, sharing a cuddly video on Staub’s Instagram Story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To put the rumors that he and I are not together [to rest], here I am with my love,” the reality personality, 56, said before kissing Maier, 52, on the cheek.

“I love you,” he responds, with Staub replying, “There you go.”

The couple broke the news last week that they were planning on tying the knot four days later after getting engaged in St. Barths following only a weeks weeks of dating. The engagement marked Staub’s 21st, and the Maier will be her fourth husband upon marriage. Staub, meanwhile, will be Maier’s second wife.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE after announcing the engagement. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

“I quite frankly couldn’t stand him when I first met him,” she continued of their initial meeting through a mutual friend. “He’s so strong-willed, and at first, I read that as rude, and arrogant and entitled. It wasn’t until I got to know him that I saw the other side.”

“People don’t like to take a risk, but I took a risk,” Maier added. “Danielle’s one of the smartest people I’ve met. People have preconceived notions about her from reality TV, but she’s a smart women. And I was instantly attracted to that.”

Sunday, a source revealed to the magazine that the pair had decided to postpone their nuptials “a bit” so that Staub could improve her relationship with her 25-year-old daughter Christine and 20-year-old daughter Jillian.

“Danielle is postponing wedding a bit as she wants to spend some time with her daughters, who were taken by surprise,” the source said at the time. “They will likely get married sometime in the next week or so.”

It was this delay that may have prompted Us Weekly‘s report that the couple had called things off for good, with sources close to the couple alleging that although Staub had showed off her massive engagement ring online, Maier never actually purchased the jewelery for her.

Staub’s last marriage to Marty Caffrey played out for Bravo cameras during the most recent season of RHONJ, but the couple called things off after just four months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two weeks prior to the Bravo star’s engagement to Maier.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images