‘RHOM’: Guerdy Abraira Says This Housewife’s ‘Mask Comes Off’ Amid Falling Out in Season 7 (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira is “getting [her] groove back” after being declared cancer-free — but not all of her fellow Housewives were ready to celebrate with her.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Season 7 premiere of the Bravo show, Guerdy opened up to PopCulture.com about finding herself again post-cancer, even if some of her friends weren’t along for the ride.

“Guerdy’s trying to get her groove back, and so I’m expecting right now, in my mind, to come back into the groove and be like, ‘You know, my girls are going to hype me up. Let’s do this. I’m back in the swing of things,’” she told PopCulture. “And I think that the welcome that I get is what I didn’t expect. It’s baffling, of course. It’s hurtful. And it’s just something that I’m going to have to, you know, reconcile with to figure out what’s happening, why it’s happening, and all the kinks behind that.”

While Guerdy lamented that some people “just want to tear you apart” instead of helping her rebuild after her cancer battle, she did note that she’s a “very good receipt holder,” teasing that viewers will see the “truth evolving” one episode at a time in Season 7.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — Season:7 — Pictured: Guerdy Abraira — (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

Guerdy’s relationship with former friend Julia Lemigova was first rumored to be on the rocks back in September after the Guerdy Design owner posted a cryptic message about “assault” on Instagram while teasing that someone had thrown a drink on her.

Asked about the rumors of her falling out with Julia, Guerdy told PopCulture, “I think that once the mask comes off that you didn’t even expect to come off … you’re faced with Judas pretty much.”

“It’s kind of like the weirdest experience because you don’t see things like that coming,” she continued. “And so that’s this season. This season, you’re going to see people who are loyal, you’re going to see people who are disloyal, and you’re going to see how some people go about it — and how … very cringy it is.”

When it comes to “getting physical,” Guerdy continued, “[That] is where it’s kind of like enough, and you know, the clapback’s got to happen.”

While navigating her drama with the other women, Guerdy is showing the other side of life after cancer this season, having been diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer in Season 6. After having a hysterectomy and the removal of her breast implants, Guerdy said Season 7 will chronicle her journey of “trying to literally feel like a woman.”

“You see me literally trying to figure out, ‘How do I stay Guerdy, but I don’t look like her?’” she told PopCulture. “I’m like, ‘Who is this girl looking in the mirror?’”

Guerdy hopes that by showing her raw and real journey navigating life after cancer, she can inspire other people to live authentically. “When you go through something like a big recovery from a disease, a cancer, people are like, ‘Oh no, stay calm. Stay in the corner, retire, just go and do nothing, say nothing,’” she said. “And it’s actually the opposite, because what got me here may have been internalizing the stress and creating a disease from within.”

She continued that now, she’s doing the “complete opposite” of what she used to. “I’m going to tell you to your f—king face what it is and what it ain’t — right off the bat,” Guerdy emphasized. “You may not like it, and I don’t really think I’m going to care.”

“What this show has helped me do is truly come out on top,” the Bravo star added, thanking “the haters” and the people who thought they could “bring [her] down” for showing her that taking things “on the chin” is not that way.

“So it’s a completely different version of myself,” she said. “It’s an evolution of myself, and I’m still going, and it feels amazing.”

The Real Housewives of Miami returns for Season 7 on June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.