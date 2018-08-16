‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons ‘Taking a Break’ From Friendship With LeeAnne Locken

Real Housewives of Dallas friends LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons are hitting a rough patch this season, Simmons told Us Weekly after the Season 3 premiere Wednesday.

“We’re just kind of taking a break from our friendship,” Simmons told the publication, adding that the two co-stars see each other “out” and about. “We’ve had a lot of different things happen with regards to our relationship this year and I think we just needed some breathing room.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As to what the drama between the former friends is, the key may lie in their cast trip to Copenhagen, which was teased in the show’s season trailer.

“LeeAnne and I have a little altercation. I call it a little altercation. That was in Copenhagen. We had a disagreement,” she continued. “And then also [Kameron Westcott] and I. We were having some problems this year as well, which is surprising. Really surprised me. Completely surprised me. So, that’s … I gotta fight with everybody this year. I guess LeeAnne passed that wand over to me.”

And while Bravo fans everywhere have been wondering when Locken and her longtime partner Rich Emberlin will finally tie the knot, Simmons said she “really know what’s happening” any more than anyone else due to their estrangement.

She did say she thought the ceremony was initially planned for October but was pushed back to April 2019.

“I mean, once you kind of have a distance from someone, then you really kind of start losing information about their lives. You don’t have, you’re not privy to the information,” she explained. “I mean, they’ve been together for 10 years, so they I guess know each other very well. If they want to get married, they’ll get married.”

Locken and Simmons may be on the rocks, but the fiery reality personality has gained a unlikely new ally during this season in the form of Stephanie Hollman, who talked about their evolving relationship exclusively to PopCulture.com this week.

“Looking back on the last two seasons, I think that both of us could agree that we’ve never really given each other a chance,” she said. “I wanted to go into this year with a more open heart and mind. When I did, I found that LeeAnne and I have much more in common than I originally thought. Just like any relationship, it is a building process. I really enjoyed the time that we have spent together and appreciate her willingness to open up to me.”

Locken, who was dedicated to changing her quickfire temper in the premiere episode of this season, has also changed, she added.

“I saw a much softer side to LeeAnne this year and because of that, I let my guard down,” she said. “We both left our baggage at the door and opened up to each other in a way that I never thought we would. I can only speak from my personal experience, but I saw a change this year. The change definitely opened the door for a relationship.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/D’Andra Simmons