‘RHOD’ Season 3 Reunion Trailer Teases Secrets, Infidelity and Mama Dee

If The Real Housewives of Dallas didn’t have enough drama for you in Season 3, the reunion promises to turn the drama up even more.

Bravo dropped the first reunion trailer Wednesday before the season finale, and it looks like LeeAnne Locken’s feuding with D’Andra Simmons certainly hasn’t cooled down since last filming.

“For two years, I have held a secret about you, LeeAnne, so I’m going to reveal it right now,” Simmons declares in just the first few moments of the trailer, prompting a “Why don’t you jump in a f—ing lake and drown!” from Locken.

It’s unclear what that secret could be, but Simmons is definitely moving forward with her claims that Locken’s fiancé, Rich Emberlin, is cheating on her, despite Locken’s firm denial of infidelity throughout the season.

“Both of his ex-wives came to me and sought me out and told me different stories,” Simmons tells host Andy Cohen at the reunion. “They said to me, ‘You have no idea what you’re saving her from.’”

Things also get heated between LeeAnne and Brandi as they rehash “phone clone-gate,” where LeeAnne said she had cloned Brandi’s phone only to later say it was a joke, as well as D’Andra and Cary Deuber.

Also on the docket for the reunion is the issue of phone cloning, after Locken claimed Brandi Redmond stole her cell phone to hack into it, then claiming to have “cloned” Redmond’s phone in retaliation, and then claiming that the whole thing was a joke in the end.

As Cary Deuber weighs in, Simmons screams, “You haven’t had a f—ing opinion all year and now all of a sudden you have all this stuff to say?”

“I have had plenty of opinions,” Deuber shouts back, to which Simmons replies, “No, you haven’t!”

Possibly the most exciting tease from the reunion is the return of Dee Simmons, D’Andra’s ice-cold and iconic matriarch, who jokes upon entrance, “I brought my purse, because I had to give my daughter her allowance!”

But can she help her daughter find resolution with her former bestie? Or could she “give a rip” what happens in that relationship?

Part one of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 reunion airs Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo, and part two will air Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the same time.

Photo Credit: Bravo