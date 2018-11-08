‘RHOD’: D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken Finally Explode in Physical Altercation

It is D’Andra Simmons versus LeeAnne Locken as the third season of The Real Housewives of Dallas comes to an explosive end.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, the Housewives started their trip to Copenhagen off with a bang, as Simmons’ issue with Kameron Westcott prompted the blow-up between Locken and her former best friend that has been building all season.

While at a group dinner, Simmons explained she felt like Locken and Westcott were “ganging up” on her with their criticism of her friendship with Brandi Redmond and less-than-proper society behavior.

Westcott acted shocked at the accusation, saying she had felt like she had been a “good friend” to Simmons by asking mother-in-law Jimmy Westcott to warn her about her societal reputation the other week.

“I disagree with you completely,” Simmons replied, to which Westcott dealt a major blow, asking, “Is this how your mother yells at you?”

The two went back and forth at one another through an uncomfortable dinner, during which Westcott accused her of “attacking” her mother-in-law by speaking out against her advice.

“Honey, you attacked me and you attacked my mother in law,” Westcott said, with Simmons shouting back, “I did not. You are a liar! I never did that. You are full of crap. You are redirecting and that is completely false.”

Walking away from the table, it appeared the fight might be over for now, until the two continued their attack through the hall, into an elevator and back into the penthouse suite.

“I’m so disgusted, I could literally barf all over her,” Westcott told the cameras.

Until this point, the fighting had stayed away from any physical threat — that is until Locken got involved.

“You can control yourself, and you can maintain civility, and you can express yourself without elevating things,” Locken advised Simmons of her meditation techniques, which she took up prior to the season premiere after last season’s threats of violence.

But when Simmons accused Locken of dispersing advice she herself had only been trying to follow “for like six months,” the formerly ill-tempered Housewife was thrown into the mix herself.

“Shut up, you stay out of it,” Simmons yelled at , pointing her former friendher finger in her face and pushing her.

“Don’t tell me to shut up and don’t point your finger in my f—ing goddamn face,” Locken yelled back, standing up on the couch and smacking Simmons’ away.

Heading downstairs, Locken delivered the line RHOD fans have been waiting to hear since it was released as part of the season trailer: “I’m a little exhausted of D’Andra never being wrong and everyone else always being wrong. It’s exhausting. I’m exhausted. My weave is exhausted. The pantyliner on my underwear is exhausted.”

The next day, the two decided to spend their time separately, but Locken admitted she was embarrassed that she nearly got drawn into a physical altercation.

“This isn’t going to happen again,” she promised Redmond and Stephanie Hollman.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Bravo