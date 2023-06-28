'RHOC's Emily Simpson Addresses Ozempic Rumors

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is clapping back at commenters attributing her recent weight loss to the use of Ozempic, a prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes that's become the center of Hollywood's latest weight loss conversation. Simpson, 47, got into the comment section of her photo with sons Luke and Keller after fans began to comment on her slimmed-down figure, clad in a black bodysuit.

"How's that ozempic [working] out for you?" one person wrote, commenting, "Just sad [that] she thinks she needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking it. I think she was perfect before." Simpson responded quickly, "You don't know me and nothing will 'revert back' bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting."

The Bravo personality also responded to a person who commented, "Which diet pill did you use?! We all know now that's the Hollywood secret! Ozempic & what else works?! Cause it's NOT all diet & exercise.. takes a good 6mo to a year or more to see results like that from diet and exercise not 2 months, stepping out with a [whole] new body... duh!!!" Simpson replied simply, "It hasn't been two months. We stopped filming in November of 2022."

Simpson has been open about her weight loss and plastic surgery over the years, sharing in 2020 that getting more serious about working out and having her breast implants removed had done wonders for her self-confidence. "I never wanted to show these photos publicly because Im ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all," the attorney wrote. "I worked my butt off to get here and Im so proud of how far Ive come and continue to go!"

"I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show," added Simpson, referencing undergoing hip replacement surgery in October 2019. "Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!"

Simpson is just one of the many Real Housewives stars to address Ozempic use over the last few months. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently denied using the drug to lose weight, writing on Instagram, "I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday." On the other side of the issue, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania admitted to getting "on the bandwagon" and using the drug for her own weight transformation.