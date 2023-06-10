Amy Schumer Calls out Celebs Lying About Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Amy Schumer isn't shy about her thoughts on Ozempic. She criticized celebrities who aren't honest about using type 2 diabetes medications to lose weight. "Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" Schumer said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8. "Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop." Schumer said she's never shied away from medical procedures in the past. "Be real with the people," the comedian added. "When I got lipo, I said I got lipo." According to the 42-year-old, she became involved in Ozempic about a year ago but found it "unlivable" and hampered her ability to spend time with Gene, her 4-year-old son, with husband Chris Fischer."I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she recalled, "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Chelsea Handler has also spoken publicly about using Ozempic. The comedian recently explained she did not realize she was taking the medication after her doctor prescribed it."My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," the 47-year-old revealed during a Jan. 25 episode of Call Her Daddy. "I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'" However, she did not like how the drug made her feel while trying it. "I came back from a vacation, and I injected myself with it," she recalled. "I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic.' And I was like, 'I'm kind of nauseous too.' But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged."

Handler said she stopped taking the drug because it was not medically necessary. As a result, she now gives away the remainder of the doses to friends. "I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic, because I realized I didn't want to use it because it was silly," she said. "It's for heavy people. I have people coming over to my house, and I'm like, 'OK, I can see you at 1, I can see you at 2.'" In a statement previously issued to E! News, a Novo Nordisk rep said Ozempic was not approved for chronic weight management," noting that it was intended for adults with type 2 diabetes, to improve blood sugar and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.