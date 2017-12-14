Vicki Gunvalson Says This ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Isn’t Friends With Anyone on the Show

The OG of the O.C. has had it with her Real Housewives of Orange County castmate.

Vicki Gunvalson opened up about her relationship with newcomer Meghan King Edmonds in an interview with Us Weekly Tuesday, saying she has “no desire” to see her Bravo partner.

“No desire, truly no desire to see her. She lives in St. Louis, I don’t even know what she was doing on our show anyway,” Gunvalson said. “She lives in St. Louis, she’s pregnant, she has her husband, they’re going to have six kids, she’s not friends with anybody. I don’t know what the correlation with her is. She’s socially friends with people, but we don’t all hang out together. I think it’s time for her to turn the chapter to something else and maybe not be our show, we’ll see.”

Edmonds, who is expecting her second child, was quick to clap back from the diss.

“Don’t worry about what I’m doing,” she posted on Instagram that day. “Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing.”

Wednesday, Edmonds elaborated on her relationship with Gunvalson to Us.

“She’s so desperate,” Edmonds, 33, told the publication. “She says she doesn’t care about me, yet she’s one of my top engagers on Instagram — I don’t even follow her — and she’s talking about me. It’s laughable. Additionally, I’m really close with Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador], so goes to show how little she knows them.”

Gunvalson doesn’t have bad blood with all of the Housewives, however, as she’s repaired her relationship with Beador and Judge on the season’s reunion. Co-stars Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian are also good friends, she added.

“It’s good, they’re easy friends. I never have to worry about backstabbing or conflict and they’re good people,” Gunvalson said. “I don’t have to worry about what I say will come back around bite me in the butt. I’m keeping my friend circle very small right now.”

