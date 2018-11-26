‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Claims Kelly Dodd Uses Cocaine During Reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion started off with a bang Sunday, with Vicki Gunvalson accusing co-star Kelly Dodd of using cocaine.

Continuing their feuding throughout the season over Gunvalson’s continued relationship with Dodd’s ex-husband, the ladies continued to go at each other during the first part of the reunion, with Gunvalson accusing Dodd of having a big mouth and Dodd accusing Gunvalson of being disloyal before things really popped off.

“She’s like a fart, she’s silent but deadly,” Dodd said of Gunvalson, who fired back that Dodd “was like a baboon,” being mean and running her mouth.

Dodd also accused Gunvalson of having boyfriend Steve Lodge

“Turn around and look at yourself in the mirror,” Dodd then told her co-star, who replied, “I don’t do cocaine, sorry.”

“I don’t do cocaine either!” Dodd said, shocked. “You say I do cocaine? … You’re saying that because I smoke a little herb?”

She continued, “You’re a hypocrite, you’re a liar,” saying that Gunvalson is known to partake in legal marijuana.

“I can’t believe you making accusations like that. I’m a mother,” Dodd continued, beginning to cry.

After brushing the cocaine accusation aside, Gunvalson said, “All I know is she has not been very kind,” adding later, “You hit me, I’ll hit right back.”

During a lunch break, Tamra Judge approached Gunvalson to scold her friend for making accusations like that, to which Gunvalson responded, “That’s what we heard. …No I don’t have any evidence.”

Following the accusation airing during a preview of the reunion, Dodd continued to deny the allegations to PEOPLE.

“It’s been really horrible,” she told the publication last week “I don’t do drugs. I don’t do cocaine. I’ve seen it ruin families, I’ve seen it affect people close to me. I’m constantly telling my daughter Jolie to avoid drugs I can’t stress it enough to her. ‘Don’t do drugs. Don’t even try it. Don’t succumb to peer pressure.’ I’m very hardcore about it. But by Vicki saying that there are all these people out there believing it.”

Despite the episode just airing Sunday, Dodd said the accusation even the previews have hurt her life.

“Now it’s out there in the universe. You don’t think people are going to be like, ‘Maybe she does do it?’” Dodd said. “This is my life. This is my name. It’s like character assassination. It’s really hurt me.”

She added that the false claims also have hurt her 12-year-old. “My daughter doesn’t watch the show, but she reads social media,” Dodd said. “She’s seen what people are saying and it upsets her. I try to be a good example to my daughter. I can have sophomoric humor sometimes, but my daughter knows me. She knows I’m a good mom. I don’t want my daughter even thinking that at all.”

“She goes to a very conservative Catholic school. Her friends’ moms are all into the show, they’re seeing everything that’s going on. My daughter’s been crying, thinking that her friend’s parents aren’t going to let her see them because they’ll think that I do drugs.” Dodd continued. “It hurts my daughter! Vicki’s a mother, she should know better.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

