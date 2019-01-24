‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Calls Son’s Transphobic Comments ‘Harsh and Unacceptable’

Tamra Judge is condemning her son, Ryan Vieth’s, since-deleted transphobic social media post.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to address her son’s controversial post in which he spoke out about Britain’s first transgender family, whose 5-year-old daughter is also transitioning, making it clear that she does not condone such comments and apologizing on his behalf.

“I’d like to address the many comments regarding my son Ryan’s posts on Instagram. I have been extremely upset my son would post such a thing. A post that I did NOT see because he took it down immediately knowing it was WRONG,” Judge wrote alongside a quote from Martin Luther King reading “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Veith, whom Judge shares with ex Darren Vieth, shared a screenshot of an article on Tuesday, Jan. 15 titled “Britain’s first transgender family reveals son, 5, is also transitioning.” He captioned the post, “LETS BE F—ING REAL, THE WORLD IS F—ED. COMPLETELY F—ED.”

Judge then responded to the article, writing, “Wow that’s sad. 5-year-old cannot make a decision like that.”

“Admittedly, I had a concerned ‘mom’ moment when referring to a post about a 5-year-old making life altering decisions,” Judge continued in her apology, addressing her decision to endorse the post. “My comment did not come from a place of hate.”

“I’ve encouraged Ryan to make his own amends but in the meantime, I’m extremely sorry, His words were harsh & unacceptable,” she wrote. “I have nothing but love & respect for the LGBTQ community….always have always will. I will continue 2019 with a renewal of peace, wellness & love for all.”

Veith’s social media post caused controversy after a number of fan sites captured screenshots of it. Along with his screenshot of that article, he also shared a screenshot of an article about the California baker who is headed to court after he refused to make a cake to celebrate a gender transition.

“Hopefully this guy goes on a rampage and kills whatever transgendered f— head took him to court. Oops did I just say that,” he captioned the post. “This country needs to kill off this f—ery bulls—.”

The transphobic post caused one fan to demand that Veith should no longer appear on the Real Housewives of Orange County, something that Judge reportedly stated was “a little harsh.”