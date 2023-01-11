'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd's Husband, Fox News' Rick Leventhal, Hospitalized After Car Crash

Rick Leventhal, the husband of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd, recently found himself in a dire situation. Deadline reported that Leventhal, a former Fox News reporter, was in a car accident in California. While he reportedly broke several ribs, he was still able to provide an update about his condition on social media.

Leventhal shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about the situation from his hospital bed. He captioned the clip with, "So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I'm getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that's it." As he explained in the video, he was traveling on the I-10 outside of Palm Desert in California when the accident occurred. The former reporter described how he "hit, what felt like a patch of ice" when he was driving in the rainy conditions.

"Rode was slick. Lost control and slammed into the wall hard. Started spinning around across lanes of traffic and slammed right into the back of a tractor-trailer," Leventhal continued. "My window busted, both airbags deployed, I think I might've broken my ribs from the airbags." The individual who was driving the truck helped Leventhal get out of the vehicle. Leventhal's wife, Dodd, wasn't with him at the time of the incident. Based on her Instagram activity, she was in Aspen when this occurred. However, she has shared some updates on her own Instagram page.

Dodd posted a photo of the vehicle that her husband was driving, which showcased just how serious the accident was. She told her fans that there would be no new episode of the YouTube-based podcast series that she hosts with Leventhal, adding that her husband is in the ER and to please say prayers for him. The RHOC alum opened up about the matter even further via her Instagram Story. The reality star wrote, "I got a massive amount of text messages and Rick has four broken ribs and a broken foot. He will be fine. He will be ok. He's just banged up. The New Yorker in him, just gotta slow down. I'm just so thankful. Horrible, horrible. Thank God he's OK."

Since sharing the news, many of those in the Bravo world have sent kind words to Leventhal as he recovers from this frightening incident. Dodd's former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson replied to her Instagram post with, "Oh no! Thank God he is ok. Praying for a speedy recovery." Another RHOC alum, Gretchen Rossi, commented, "Oh no, sending prayers. Hope he is OK."