‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Responds to Ex’s Court Filing to Prohibit Her Drinking Around Their Daughters

Shannon Beador is fighting back against the legal filing her estranged husband, David Beador, has submitted requesting that she not be allowed to drink alcohol around their three daughters.

In the initial filing from earlier this month, obtained by The Blast, David stated, “[Shannon] has publicly stated on television within the last month, she ‘self-medicates’ with alcohol. That behavior is detrimental to the children.”

On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star responded legally, claiming in filing obtained by PEOPLE, there is “no legitimate reason” for his move in the interest of their daughters, 16-year-old Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline, 14, but that it was “designed to attract media attention and assert control.”

“I am informed and believe — based on his communication with me (and sometimes his refusal to communicate) — that the Respondent is deeply angry with me and was looking to hurt and embarrass me,” she wrote.

The reference to self-medicating David is making legally comes from the RHOC Season 13 reunion, during which co-star Tamra Judge told host Andy Cohen of Shannon, “I don’t think she has a problem with alcohol. I think she self-medicated herself many times and it’s a depressant.”

“Oh absolutely,” Shannon responded. “And I admit it.”

Shannon addressed the instance in her legal filing: “The term to which Respondent refers (and mis-characterizes), ‘self-medicate,’ was used during a frank conversation about the breakdown of our marriage and the issues precipitating it; the conversation was filmed for the television show of which I have been a cast member for five years. At no time did I use the term ‘self-medicating’ or say that I was abusing alcohol,” she said.

“Respondent is basing his request on a moment of a TV show that has been edited for entertainment purposes,” she continued. “In real life, I have admitted to making a handful of poor choices in the last year-and-a-half, but I have taken responsibility for my mistakes and discussed them with our children, their therapist, and my therapist. The same cannot be said about the Respondent’s accountability.”

The couple announced in October 2017 that they would be divorcing one another after 17 years of marriage.

