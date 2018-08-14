‘RHOC’ Stars Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd Squash Feud Over Heartbreak Amid Divorces

Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd never thought they’d see the day where the two would be having a heart-to-heart about their respective heartbreak.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars typically trade barbs instead of supportive remarks, but during Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo series, the two met for a drink to discuss Beador’s separation from her husband David after 17 years and Dodd’s divorce from her husband of 13 years, Michael.

“I think right now you’re going through a little funk,” Dodd said after Beador admitted her nerves getting back into the dating field.

Beador agreed, saying, “Absolutely! I think that part of the reason I can’t imagine myself with someone or dating somebody is because I’m still not comfortable in my body. If I were to take my clothes off, it’s like I don’t want to see it, so I don’t want somebody else to see it.”

While Dodd recommended her co-star simply have confidence in herself, Beador explained that her low self-esteem came from years of emotional wearing down and body shaming from her ex.

“I know I’m a good catch. It’s just hard for me to say,” she said. “I was just told for so many years that I’m selfish and that I’m worthless and that I’m fat.”

Dodd commiserated with her fellow friend in divorce, getting emotional as she said, “I’ve heard all those things too, Shannon. Listen, there are days that I cry and depress, and I’m like, you know what? I’m lonely and I don’t have anybody having my back. It’s sad. It’s hard.”

“I want a partner,” Beador agreed.

Dodd even let Beador in on a secret — her party-loving cougar persona post-divorce isn’t quite the truth.

“You know, it looks like I go out and have a good time with guys, but the reality is I just got out of a 13-year marriage and I am not used to being alone,” she said.

Beador was pleasantly surprised with how her relationship with her co-star had progressed throughout the years. “Kelly and I have gone through hell and back,” she said over a montage of the two’s biggest brawls. “Who would have thought I’d be sitting here having a nice conversation with her supporting me? Just shows you how you can evolve.”

The friendship may be a problem with Beador’s longtime friend and co-star Tamra Judge, however, who accused Beador of being selfish with her attention and rebuked her for her night of fun with Dodd. Beador didn’t seem too put off, however.

Is this the start of a friendship triangle?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Shannon Beador