'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Apologizes After Backlash for 'Thinning the Herd' Comments About Coronavirus

Kelly Dodd is walking back her insensitive comments after saying that coronavirus (COVID-19) is "God's way of thinning the herd." The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, got into hot water with fans after sharing an Instagram photo Monday from an airplane while traveling to California from New York, where her fiancé, Fox News Senior Correspondent Rick Leventhal, lives.

"If non-essential workers keep traveling back and forth like you, it will last longer," one of Dodd's followers commented, to which she responded, "If it's dangerous why are the airlines still flying? You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist? People are so judgemental it's sick!" Dodd continued, "Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS? It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing numbers not the reality! It's God's way of thinning the herd! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside. If you don't protect others by wearings masks and gloves keep your distance and don't go out if you are ill!! It's common sense!"

After being lambasted online for being insensitive and continuing to travel in the pandemic, Dodd took to Instagram Tuesday to give a public apology. "When I wrote that it’s 'God's way of thinning the herd' that's not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it's God’s way? I'm not God, I'm not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody. That's not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, okay? I'm sorry," she wrote.

"So for anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd, I don't — I'm just asking a question. Is it it God's way of thinning the herd? I don't know," she continued. "I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid. So again, please accept my apology, and I feel bad for everybody out there that has lost loved ones, and I hope everybody's safe and protects themselves from this pandemic," Dodd concluded.