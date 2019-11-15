‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Says Ex Michael Is ‘Not Happy’ About Her Engagement to Rick Leventhal

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd may be on cloud nine celebrating her recent engagement to Fox News anchor Rick Leventhal, but her ex-husband Michael Dodd is apparently not feeling the love, she told Us Weekly Thursday, accusing him of threatening to “expose” her and sending rude messages about her husband-to-be.

“It’s very contentious right now. He gets upset,” she told the outlet. “He knows who [Rick] is. And he’s very mean about him. He calls him Gonzo. And then he’ll send me pictures of him, he’s just mean. He’s not happy for me.”

Things could even get uglier between the former couple, but Kelly isn’t afraid of what lies next.

“He wants to come after me. He says, ‘I’m going to expose you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, go head, expose me,’” she explained. “It’s already out there! Everything’s out there. There’s nothing you can say or do that I haven’t been exposed about.”

Kelly and Michael finalized their divorce in 2017 after being together for 10-plus years and share 13-year-old daughter Jolie, whom the Bravo star said couldn’t be happier for her mom’s big engagement news.

“Oh, my gosh, she is so excited. She’s like my partner. She’s such a good kid,” the RHOC star gushed. “She’s got it going on. She knows exactly what she needs to do to get to the next place.”

As for Kelly herself, the reality personality is over the moon.

“I’m feeling great! I’m excited,” she told the outlet of Leventhal popping the question. “He has a terrace that looks over the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building. Beautiful, with a fire and a bunch of flowers. And he got on one knee and said, ‘You’re the love of my life.’”

She has plenty of support from fellow Housewives Ramona Singer, who set up the two, as well as Dorinda Medley, Teresa Giudice and Brandi Glanville, but things are a little more complicated in Orange County.

“I have Emily [Simpson] and Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] here, my homegirls. The other ones, not so much,” Kelly said, adding she was “uncomfortable” thinking about seeing Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson after filming the Season 14 reunion. “Some had closure [at the reunion], some didn’t. You’ll have to wait and see, it’s really good.”

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images