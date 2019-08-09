‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Thinks ‘Stale’ Tamra Judge Should Be Demoted Alongside Vicki Gunvalson

Kelly Dodd is wishing Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge a swift fall from grace, calling the longtime Housewife “stale” after Judge told PopCulture.com she would never speak to her co-star again.

“Well, [Tamra] has to use me as her story line because she is stale, she doesn’t have a story line and everyone is exhausted and she has exhausted her stay,” Dodd told HollywoodLife Thursday. “But I think she is stale and she is uses everyone else for her story lines because no one wants to hear about [husband Eddie Judge] being sick.”

Dodd’s harsh words come after Judge told PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday’s Season 14 premiere, “I kind of played peacekeeper between Kelly and Vicki throughout the season.But near the end, Kelly turned on me.”

“I’ll never speak to her again,” she added. “Sometimes people go too low.”

Thursday, Dodd told Us Weekly, “Tamra just said that she never wants to talk to me ever again. And that’s fine, because I don’t ever want to talk to her again.”

Claiming that she was “ganged up on” by the Tres Amigas — Judge, Shannon Beador and recently demoted “friend of” Vicki Gunvalson, Dodd added, “I will never be friends with Vicki again. … And I can promise that.Tamra and Shannon for four years said that they hated Vicki, they’ll never be friends with her again. Over and over again. I can promise you I will never be friends her.”

Dodd added she was “jumping for joy” upon learning Gunvalson would not be returning this season as a full-time Housewife.

“I think that she uses everybody as a story line. She doesn’t really have anything in her life. You know, her kids are gone, her grandkids are gone. It’s just her — what are we going to watch her and [fiancé] Steve [Lodge] drink wine on the couch?” she slammed. “All good things come to an end. And I think, you know, everyone was kind of sick of their story, money, Tamra and Vicki. So you know, I think it’s kind of time for them to go bye bye. I feel like, out with the old, in with the fresh. It’s stale, it’s getting stale.”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images