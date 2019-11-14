‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Engaged to Fox News Anchor Rick Leventhal After 3 Months of Dating

Kelly Dodd is a bride-to-be! The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she is engaged to Fox News anchor Rick Leventhal after a whirlwind three months of dating Wednesday, telling PEOPLE they plan on marrying on Oct. 10, 2020.

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” the Bravo star told the outlet. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery,”

“He said this amazing speech about our love and then got down on one knee and pulled out this giant ring,” Dodd said of the big moment. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Leventhal added, “I feel like the luckiest guy on earth.”

Dodd first broke the news on her Instagram Story Wednesday, sharing a video from Leventhal’s New York City apartment, which looked filled to the brim with flowers and champagne.

“I got engaged!” she gushed, showing off her massive new engagement ring. “Look at that, it’s a little big. Engaged!”

“You deserve a big ring,” her new fiancé reassured her, snuggling up behind her.

As Dodd pivoted the camera to show off the outdoor fireplace set-up that was the backdrop for the romantic moment, she told her followers, “Oh my God, look at that, right there. Look at how he did it! Look how badass that ring is. BAM!”

The reality personality also broke the news with a photo on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! [Rick] you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

The big news elicited well-wishes from Real Housewives stars all over.

“Congratulations so happy for you both,” Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice wrote, with Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond adding, “Ahhhhh. So happy for you gorgeous. He did so good. I need all the deets.”

Dodd may not be on the best of terms with her RHOC co-stars, but Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke made sure to send her love.

“Yay!!! Congrats! Can’t wait to celebrate tomorrow,” Simpson wrote, as Windham-Burke added, “[Oh my God]!!!! I’m so happy for you! Can’t wait to see you tomorrow and celebrate !!”

