‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Apologizes After DUI Arrest

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is issuing a public apology after being arrested for an alleged DUI last week.

Monday, the Bravo star, 34, shared on Instagram a graphic reading, “The best apology is changed behavior.”

In the caption, she wrote a lengthy apology in regards to her Jan. 31 arrest, in which she was booked for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation.

“I honestly believe that some issues no matter how great and important are truly only a part of our awareness once we are personally effected [sic] by them. For me… what happened this week is that issue,” Kirschenheiter wrote alongside the Instagram post. “It’s amazing how in the course of less than a week you can realize the full extent of allowing people into your every day [sic] life and how the opinions of everyone watching can run from incredibly chastising to extremely supportive.”

She continued, “Bad choice have bad consequences. Mine are magnified bc I chose to share my life with you on a very public stage.”

Thanking her fans for their support, Kirschenheiter said she was “shocked” by the number of people looking to condone her behavior.

“Those who are a part of my real life gave me words of encouragement and love knowing the content of my character and the love in my heart,” she wrote. “As embarrassed and hard on myself as I’ve been in these past few days, I’ve been shocked by the astonishing amount of ‘it could have happened to anyone’ and ‘we’ve all be there’ that I’ve received through friends both to me and on social media.”

“I could easily join in with the chorus saying ‘you’re right, it could be any of us’ but it shouldn’t be any of us. EVER!” she professed. “It’s terrible that this has become a social norm. I am disappointed in myself and that I am part of this social norm. Especially since everyone who knows me knows I’m the queen of Uber/Lyft.”

The reality personality concluded, “This didn’t happen to me. I wasn’t ‘unlucky’ I made a conscious decision to do something especially stupid. One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again.”

In April 2018, Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from her husband Matthew, with whom she shares three kids — sons Nicholas, 6, and Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 4.

“It wasn’t easy,” the RHOC star told PEOPLE in September. “Matt and I were just coming out of the baby, baby, baby-phase and were recognizing that our relationship had run its course. At the same time, he had taken a new job in Los Angeles and was living there during the week. And I had made this commitment to come on this show. All of a sudden, it all collided.”

Photo credit: Getty Images